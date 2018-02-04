Roundup and its main ingredient, glyphosate now have yet another strike against them. You would think this stuff would be out of the game by now, but Roundup is still the most used product of its kind in America and in the world.

The newest strike? Roundup can severely impair your immune system, brain function and digestion according to a new French study.

Doctors, scientists, and environmentalist already know that Roundup has been linked to prostrate, breast and lung cancers; kidney failure; severe birth defects; heart disease including heart failure; attention deficit disorder; brain cancer; autism; depression; Alzheimer’s disease; colitis; Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS); Parkinson’s Disease; multiple sclerosis (MLS); liver disease; chronic respiratory disease; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; pregnancy problems including infertility, miscarriages, stillbirths; and extreme inflammatory bowel disease.

Doesn’t it make you wonder why Roundup and its main ingredient glyphosate hasn’t been sent to the showers and banned from the game years ago?

Doctors also knew that Roundup and its main ingredient glyphosate caused problems with peoples’ gut bacteria but recent studies have shown that this could be even more severe than previously thought.

Gut bacteria helps us digest food and helps keep dangerous bacteria from affecting us. This gut bacterium is what doctors say is part of the human microbiome that helps us digest what we eat, protects our immune systems and helps our brains function.

Now these microorganisms have been proven to be severely impaired by Roundup and its main ingredient, glyphosate.

Roundup is pricey and a host of other products available at your local hardware or garden center work just as well and are much safer.

Why put you, your family and friends in danger by using anything with glyphosate like Roundup?

Is using this stuff worth the risk?