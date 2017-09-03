Proud of your town? I’m proud of ours. Here’s why.

Are you proud of your town? I am of ours. Here’s why.

People come from all over the country and all over the world to walk our Marginal Way, enjoy our three mile beach, our shops and restaurants.

No wonder we are proud of our little town! Many travel sites have chosen Ogunquit as a small seaside treasure, and our little town of about 4 square miles and a population of around 1,000 has become used to the summer crowds and the fall foliage tour busses.

Ogunquit has been honored with a number of those travel picks, but we also have been honored for our environmental and conservation work. Our organic pesticide ordinance has brought important honors.

In fact, Ogunquit has been honored by the state’s foremost magazine, DownEast, with their prestigious environmental award; by Beyond Pesticides with their Dragonfly Award for our organic ordinance and by the New England EPA for our Conservation Commission’s long time work over the years.

This pesticide ordinance means that the hotel and B&B lawns are safe for families to let their children play on and everyone else to relax upon, without worrying about the often lasting health problems caused by synthetic and chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

We are, in other words, not just one of the greenest towns, but also one of the safest towns.

We have good reason to be proud of our ‘beautiful place by the sea.” These honors are some reasons why we live in such a safe and unusual town.

I am sure you are proud of your town as well. Ever ask yourself why?