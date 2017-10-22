Does it really matter if you eat organic foods? More and more we are seeing organic fruit and vegetables in our supermarkets, but these organic sections are usually dwarfed by all the other fruit and vegetables in the supermarket produce sections.

Ever hear of organophosphates? They are the foundation of many pesticides and the EPA considers them extremely dangerous to people, animals and pollinating bees.

Scientists have shown that there are significant lower levels of these organophosphates in children and adults who eat mostly organic foods. One study by University of Washington scientists demonstrates that children eating at least 75% organic foods had up to six times fewer organophosphates in their blood than children eating non-organic foods.

And don’t forget, young children are still growing and pesticides affect them much more than they affect adults.

Pesticide residues are present four to five times more in non-organic foods than organics but that’s not all. Organic foods have been proven to have higher nutrient levels and organic meat and dairy up to 50% more of omega 3s.

Why are omega 3s important? Studies have shown that omega 3s can lower chances of heart disease and lower cholesterol. Some studies have demonstrated omega-3s lower the chances for depression, attention deficit disorder and even cancer.

So what’s the answer?

Of course the best bet is to grow your own vegetables and if possible, your own apples and peaches and buy organic vegetables hard to grow here such as celery. What you can’t grow of the worst pesticide laden foods such as apples, strawberries, grapes, spinach, cukes, cherry tomatoes and potatoes, try to buy organic.

Yes, it does matter if you eat organically or not. The choice?

Have a body with possible dangerous levels of pesticides that may cause serious health problems or a healthier body with potential safe guards against some of the most lethal diseases.

Some of these findings are from Sharon Tisher’s brilliant, “A Pesticides Quiz and Primer: 2017 Update”, that appeared in the Maine Farmers and Growers Association Bulletin.

