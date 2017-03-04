Rid your property of the browntail moth now!

One of the great free resources we have here in Maine is the weekly bulletin of the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association (MOFGA).

Especially important is one recent bulletin that contains advice about taking care of Browntail Moth right now while their eggs are still in those nasty webs found in oak trees and fruit trees such as apple, pear and crabapple trees.

Have you heard about the Browntail Moth? If you come into contact with the Browntail, you might soon find yourself with one nasty rash like a bad case of poison ivy.

And that’s not all. Some people develop severe breathing problems because the Browntail Moth has the unpleasant habit of shedding microscopic hairs that can irritate lungs and cause difficult respiratory problems.

Browntail Moth webs containing their eggs may be in an oak or fruit tree near you warned the MOFGA Bulletin.

If you have any of these trees on your land or nearby your home, you may want to stretch your legs and go take a look for the moth webs on the tips of those trees branches.

And if you see these moth webs? Take them off the tree and drop them in a bucket of soapy water and say goodbye to possible nasty rashes and breathing problems.

The MOFGA Bulletin is worth a look see. Why not take a look at the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers free weekly bulletin now?………………………………………………………………….

Picture courtesy of creativecommons.org