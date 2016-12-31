My after Christmas trees….

Christmas is over now and if you’re like us, you are faced with what to do with your Christmas tree. Perhaps you have an artificial tree and can just take it apart and store it in your attic, or perhaps you have a live tree and dug a hole for it before the ground froze. But if you’re like us, you bought a cut tree or cut it yourself and now wonder what to do with it.

I remember hating seeing neighbors’ trees cast out in the gutter to be picked up by the garbage men. Just a few days before, these trees shone with such splendor with their Christmas lights and their many decorations, fit tributes to the season. Now they were so much trash.

About that time, with a Christmas check from my Southern grandmother, we bought an artificial tree, and instead of heading out to cut a tree in the wintery cold, or buying a tree from off a lot, we would bring down its box from our attic and put it together. It was still festive, and when the big day was done, we didn’t toss it out for the garbage pickup but took it apart, placed it in its box, and lugged it back to its home in the attic.

Years passed and our family situation changed and then we would head out into the country and hunt for the perfect tree at a tree farm, cut it down, haul it to the pay station, tie it onto our ski rack, and take it home. When we moved to the country, when Christmas was well over, I would lug it into our woods where it would be a place for birds and then eventually join the earth.

Now we live on a postage stamp property, and when the season’s finished, I take our cut tree out and stick it in the snow, bungeeing it to surrounding shrubs and trees and leave it for the birds through the winter.

Along about April, I cut it in half, sometimes cut off its branches, and take it to our recycling area where it becomes compost for the spring green growing things, a fine finish to its time here.

Perhaps you will do the same.