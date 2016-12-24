A Christmas gift…

BDN - clear waterMany wish for gifts at this time of year. If I had to choose any gift, I would choose to have our rivers and streams, our air and soil, free of poisons that harm plants, trees, fish, animals, and people.

This is the gift we were given long ago, and while we have made progress toward a goal of abandoning sources of dangerous pollution, all organisms are still not free of these potential dangers.

And that is why, at this holiday time, the gift I wish for each of us is an earth where all life is free from man made poisons. We owe it to our good green Earth, to all life on our planet, and for those who will follow us.

 

Bill Baker

About Bill Baker

Bill's interest in a clean place to live is rooted in growing up in the country – a cornfield across the road and fields, sandstone cliffs and hundreds of acres of woods where he spent many hours.